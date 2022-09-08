Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

