Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $747.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,892.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

