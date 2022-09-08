Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 25 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $402.55 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.68 and a 52 week high of $804.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

