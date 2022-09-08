Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

