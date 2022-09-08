Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,394 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after acquiring an additional 233,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EPR Properties by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.50 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.