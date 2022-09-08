Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 5,986 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EWD stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.
