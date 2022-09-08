Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 403,162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

