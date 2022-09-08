Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,892,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

