Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.