Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

