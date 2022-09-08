Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $291,000 in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

