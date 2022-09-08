Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

