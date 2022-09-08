Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

