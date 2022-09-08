Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $449.54 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.75. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.