Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.