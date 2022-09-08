Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GXC opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $73.89 and a 52-week high of $119.89.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.