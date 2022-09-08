Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.72.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

