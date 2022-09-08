Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. IMS Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

