Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 3,671 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. abrdn plc increased its stake in Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Safehold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE SAFE opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.