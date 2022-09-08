Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

