Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

