Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.34 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.