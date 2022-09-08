Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,937 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

