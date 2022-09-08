Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.