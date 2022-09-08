Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR opened at 4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.33. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 4.63.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.