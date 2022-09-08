Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.90.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ INTR opened at 4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.33. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 4.63.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
