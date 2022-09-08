Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $48.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00033616 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002553 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 256,022,978 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.