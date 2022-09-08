Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

