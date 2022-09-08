Inverse Finance (INV) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for $78.90 or 0.00410681 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $787,186.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00237253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008209 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.