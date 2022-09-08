Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $298.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.