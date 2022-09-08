Investors Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

