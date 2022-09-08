Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 601.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,026 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 724,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.