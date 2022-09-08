Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 849% compared to the typical volume of 788 call options.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.