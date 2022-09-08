Investors Buy Large Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 28,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,591 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

