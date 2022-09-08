Investors Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

