Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,597 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

ARCC stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.