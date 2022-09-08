Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HyreCar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 598.93% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

