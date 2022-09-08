Investors Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Put Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,286 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 1,991 put options.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of COMM opened at $12.32 on Thursday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

