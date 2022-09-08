Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.