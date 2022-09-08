IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.81 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $234.37 million and $10.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00172613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134681 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.