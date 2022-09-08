IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $772.96 million and $13.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000252 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

