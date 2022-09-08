IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $26.03 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $26.03 million and $3.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,310.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,097,587,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,900,016 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.