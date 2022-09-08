iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.59

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.59 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 491507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

