iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.59

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.59 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 491507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
