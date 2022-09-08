iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

