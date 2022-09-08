iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

