iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,345,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.38 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

