iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $128,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

