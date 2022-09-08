iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $27,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 517,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA opened at $21.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

