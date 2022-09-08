iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,634 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 207,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

