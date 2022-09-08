IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Sell”

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

