IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $13.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,849,276 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISEE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IVERIC bio Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.